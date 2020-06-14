MARILYN RUTH LOHNES "Gone too soon" is how we all feel about the passing of our loved one. Only a week earlier she sounded strong and completely lucid at home in Henderson. On May 28 her "brave" "lion's heart" stopped, leaving a void in our lives only partially filled by the memory of her strong, vivacious spirit. Born August 31, 1931 in Newark, New Jersey to Robert and Ruth (Cobain) MacGowan, Marilyn lived all of her adult life in the West, the Las Vegas Valley accounting for the majority of the time. She was particularly fond of a beautiful, serene spot, Papago Buttes, from their time in Scottsdale; so much so she asked that her ashes be scattered there at a later date. No service is scheduled at this time. We all have some different perceptions of Marilyn. For Peter Lohnes, her devoted husband of 62 years, she was the love of his life. Her son, Joe Lohnes, remembers her gentle spirit, empathy and photographic memory. Her daughter, Connie Hazel, remembers her strength, love for life and family. Her cousin, Jon Cobain, was always impressed with her medical knowledge and feistiness. We were all agreed on her abundant intellect. Professionally, she held an office management position with Prudential Insurance in Las Vegas, NV, and earned Employee of the Year while working in outpatient surgery for St. Rose de Lima Hospital in Henderson, NV. Marilyn had a passion for Asian arts and culture and was a voracious, but completely private and unpretentious, reader of the Bible. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Peter Lohnes of Henderson; daughter Connie Hazel and husband Earl of Germany, son Joe Lohnes and wife Terri of NM; grand children Shannon Gavit and family of SC, Georgette Ewan and family of CO, Jerilyn Hazel of Germany, Sean Lohnes of NM, Mackenzie Lohnes Lee and husband Jamie Lee of TX, plus 5 Great Grand Children. Also missing her are brother Robert "Bobby" MacGowan and cousin Jon Cobain. In lieu of flowers Marilyn always wanted to donate to those who appeared less fortunate, who appeared to be homeless/hungry, via Shelters and Missions, Rest in Peace, Dearest Marilyn





