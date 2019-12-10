|
|
In Loving Memory
Marilyn, 76, passed away on Dec 3, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada. Marilyn was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 10, 1943. She is survived by her spouse James Bowen, and her children Debra (Matthew) Ryan, Daniel (Lisa) Schiff, Brian (Kim) Schiff, and Martin (Theresa) Schiff whom she shared with her former husband Jeffrey Schiff. Marilyn is also survived by her father Irwin Nelson, brother Steven (Gayle) Nelson, sister-in-law Paula Nelson, and was predeceased by her mother Ruth Nelson and brother Michael Nelson. She is also survived by her step daughters Nicole Andrews and Michelle Salles-Wilcox, as well as many grandchildren.
Per Marilyn's wishes, cremation was chosen. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in memory of Marilyn. No services scheduled.