Marino Rubio, former resident of Las Vegas, passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Adored by all who knew him, Marino was a kind and compassionate man who loved to cook, listen to music, garden, and most of all spend time at the dinner table telling stories, laughing, and enjoying a great meal with his family.



The youngest of eight siblings, Marino grew up in the loving home of his parents Juan Rubio and Carmen Canada Rubio, who in 1920 left Salamanca, Spain to settle in California. At the age of 18, Marino enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1943 to 1946. A veteran of the WWII Landing Craft Infantry, Marino was a signalman aboard LCI-366, which earned five battle stars for completing several key campaigns in the Pacific.



After 34 years with the U.S. Post Office in Las Vegas, Marino owned and operated several successful hotel gift shops together with his beloved wife Elizabeth Anne, who passed away in 2001. During their retirement, he and Anne spent many happy years at Sun City Anthem in Henderson. Eventually returning to his home town of Hayward, CA in 2016, Marino enjoyed the company of his family and friends during his final years.



Marino is survived by his sister Beatrice Rivera, daughters Candice Rubio and Jerri Carmo, sons Michael, Dennis, and Martin Carmo, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.







Services previously held.



