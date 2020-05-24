MARIO BELARDE
1951 - 2020
MARIO BELARDE Mario Belarde, 69, a Master Plumber, of Las Vegas, passed away April 28, 2020. He was born April 9, 1951, in Durango, CO, and was a graduate of Gorman High School. Mario attended UNR until the untimely passing of his fater Joe E. Belarde, at which time he began his career as a plumber and pipefitter. He tested in Pueblo, CO and obtained his certification as a Master Plumber. Although self-employed for a short while in Colorado, Mario worked most of his life and retired from Union Local 525, having worked with Hansen Mechanical for over 35 years. Before his passing, Mario and Janet built a beautiful custom home in Las Vegas, where they lived until Mario's passing. Mario was a wonderful husband and family man. He took great care of his mother until he became too sick to continue with that task, which has been passed on to sister, Elizabeth. Mario spent many years of retirement fishing and traveling with his wife and family. He is survived by his wife, Janet L. Belarde; daughters, Sally Marie Belarde and Sara Rae Chaved; mother, Henrietta C. Todano; sister, Elizabeth Jennifer Belarde; and nephew, Nathan Yuchasz. Mario was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral Mass will be held when Catholic Churches determine it is safe for gatherings. Donations may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Community, 130 N Pecos Rd, Henderson, NV 89074.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
