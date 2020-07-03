MARIO L. MASCOLO



Born and raised in Los Angeles by Italian immigrants, Mario served honorably in the U.S. Navy and then for over 30 years as a Los Angeles Police Department officer. After retirement, our Dad and Mom moved to Las Vegas to enjoy their golden years. Loved for his outgoing personality, wonderful sense of humor, outstanding culinary skills, athletic prowess, and smooth dancing, our Dad will be missed by those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Mario is survived by his children Nino, Dina, Mario, and John, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. He joins his loving wife Carrie and his son Mark in a better place. Our Dad was the last of three brothers and one sister to grace this earth. We miss him greatly.



No services scheduled.



