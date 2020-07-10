1/1
MARIO MONACO
MARIO MONACO Mario Monaco, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Henderson Nevada, He is survived by his four children: Charles (Shirley Ann), Brian (Denise), Jo Ellen (Doug Leach), and Mark; seven grandchildren: Kyle, Rhys, Jennifer, Kathleen, Jason, Bryce, and Cheryl; brother Guy; and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Mario C. & Joanne Monaco Middle School, 1870 N. Lamont St. Las Vegas, NV 89115 (702-799-3670).



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
