Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services
3975 S. Durango Drive
Las Vegas, NV 89147
(702) 485-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION ROMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION KENNEDY ROMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION KENNEDY ROMAN Obituary
MARION KENNEDY ROMAN Marion Kennedy MacDonald Roman passed on Saturday 9/21/2019 at 6:25 pm (Pacific Time) in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was Born 7-18-1929 in Kilmarnock, Scotland. She was the Daughter of the deceased Angus MacDonald, Catherine Mc Callum Currie MacDonald, Jean MacDonald Steele and the wife of Amado Roman, also deceased. Marion left her charming town of Kilmarnock to pursue her dream of living in America where she landed in New York. Eventually she met her loving husband, Amado. They both had an adventurous spirit and later ended in Los Angeles, California where Marion worked in the publishing industry landing a position with The Daily Racing Form, which led to working for The Laufer Publishing Company in Hollywood for Tiger Beat, Bop, and Big Bopper. As our parents retired, they chose to live in Naples, Florida where they developed a community of wonderful friend and were known as the "Mayor and 1st Lady in the Moon Lake community. Marion was also given recognition by George W. and Laura Bush for her commitment and dedication as a Charter Member of the Campaign in Florida. Marion is survived by daughters Elaine Roman of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Eileen Catherine Roman of Louisville, Kentucky. We loved you so much and miss all the memories we had as a family and how you influenced our lives, unique and special. She is also survived by her lovely niece, Mary Ann Simpson Moffat Steele of Kilmarnock, Scotland. As I reflect, may all your family know, what a loss you are for us, and you had a great long life.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now