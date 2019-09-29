|
|
MARION KENNEDY ROMAN Marion Kennedy MacDonald Roman passed on Saturday 9/21/2019 at 6:25 pm (Pacific Time) in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was Born 7-18-1929 in Kilmarnock, Scotland. She was the Daughter of the deceased Angus MacDonald, Catherine Mc Callum Currie MacDonald, Jean MacDonald Steele and the wife of Amado Roman, also deceased. Marion left her charming town of Kilmarnock to pursue her dream of living in America where she landed in New York. Eventually she met her loving husband, Amado. They both had an adventurous spirit and later ended in Los Angeles, California where Marion worked in the publishing industry landing a position with The Daily Racing Form, which led to working for The Laufer Publishing Company in Hollywood for Tiger Beat, Bop, and Big Bopper. As our parents retired, they chose to live in Naples, Florida where they developed a community of wonderful friend and were known as the "Mayor and 1st Lady in the Moon Lake community. Marion was also given recognition by George W. and Laura Bush for her commitment and dedication as a Charter Member of the Campaign in Florida. Marion is survived by daughters Elaine Roman of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Eileen Catherine Roman of Louisville, Kentucky. We loved you so much and miss all the memories we had as a family and how you influenced our lives, unique and special. She is also survived by her lovely niece, Mary Ann Simpson Moffat Steele of Kilmarnock, Scotland. As I reflect, may all your family know, what a loss you are for us, and you had a great long life.