Marjorie Ritter, a loving and loved mother, Oma, sister, wife, friend and retired medical professional, died peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 in Las Vegas following a short hospitalization. She was 82.



The cause was natural, not coronavirus-related.



Marje moved to Henderson, Nev., in October 2019.



She was born Marjorie Louise Friedl on Aug. 28, 1937, in Flushing, N.Y., to George Friedl Jr. and Edith Evelyn Hatfield Friedl. The family lived in Manhasset, N.Y.; La Canada, Calif.; and Binghamton, N.Y., where she graduated from high school.



Marjie attended Skidmore and Keuka colleges in New York State, and married James F. Ritter in June 1957 in Geneva, N.Y. They raised their family in Middletown, N.Y.



Marje was a registered nurse and retired as a health care administrator.



Jim died in 2001.



Marje met William Coffin, a widower, and they lived in Point Pleasant, N.J., and Fort Pierce, Fla. Bill died in 2017.



Marje is survived by her brother, Bill Friedl and his wife, Susan, of Kailua, Hawaii; four children: Kenneth Ritter and partner Barbara McDonald of Henderson; Susan Vignola, husband Victor and their sons, Steven and Zachary, of Johnson, N.Y.; James Ritter Jr., wife Wendy (Bell) and their daughter Alaina, of Howell, N.J.; Judith Ritter and her fiance, David Cerulli, of Virginia Beach, Va.; and a granddaughter, Jasmine, in Willow Grove, Pa.



Marje also was predeceased by a brother, George, and a daughter, Christine.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a United Methodist church of your choice. Services are pending. at Middletown, NY,



