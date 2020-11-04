1/1
Mark Ashworth
1976 - 2020
Mark Ashworth.

The hunter, the angler, the guy you were privileged to share a golf course with on any given day.

The father who loved his girls with the purest heart and the sweetest soul.

The husband who always found a way to make sure we ended up right where we were meant to be in the different chapters of life together.

The son who brought true happiness.

The son-in-law who always gave a sense of peace and calm.

The brother whom it was a joy to love.

The brother-in-law who you genuinely did want at the party.

The uncle who gave the best "settle down" advice and who was always happy to share his thoughts.

The friend you wanted to be around as often as possible, because being around him was... so perfectly easy. Mark was born to Gary and Nancy Ashworth on February 5th, 1976 in Las Vegas, NV and sent to Heaven on October 24th, 2020. Born and raised in Las Vegas, he graduated in 1994 from Bonanza High School, and went on to earn his Bachelor of Business Administration while also maintaining a Division One golf scholarship from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1999. He flourished in a career in the financial planning industry for over twenty years.

Mark and Jill met each other in 2004 and were married in 2006. Natalia and Avril graced them in 2008 and 2010, and the following decade of life as a family provided some of the biggest love and deepest joy each of them will ever know and will carry in their hearts forever. There was nothing in this world that made Mark happier than being with his girls (well, except for maybe that time when he harvested his trophy buck - that was some joy worth remembering). Mark was incredibly loved by his entire family, and all of his friends. He was truly a pleasure to be around - always smiling, always ready to hang, always willing to grill the most delicious steaks in all the land for anyone who wanted one. The memories, in all honesty, are priceless. We'd give anything in the world to have him back here with us, but as God would surely have it... he's right where he is meant to be. And we can't wait to see him again when that time comes. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Verle and Shirley Ashworth and Robert and Martha Adams, as well as his uncle Bruce Ashworth. Mark is survived by his wife, Jill; daughters, Natalia and Avril; parents, Gary and Nancy; sister, Pamela Nisbet (Todd); and treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00PM at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89131. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00PM at Shadow Hills Church, 7811 Vegas Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128 followed by a committal serv

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
NOV
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Shadow Hills Church
Funeral services provided by
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
7024648460
