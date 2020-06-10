MARK BERNARD WILMER JR Mark Bernard Wilmer Jr, (Bernie) born September 1, 1937 in Mesa, Arizona passed away on May 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mark moved to Las Vegas in the 70's with his young family, He worked for Montgomery Ward and then became a Broker for his own real estate company, Desert Southwest Reality until he retired. He is survived by his 4 children, Wendy Koldenhoven (Bruce) Carrie Davich (Marty), Jennifer Miller (Daniel) Mark Bernard Wilmer III (Heather) along with 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, his brother Charles Mark Wilmer (Sandy), Elizabeth Wilmer Sexson (Timothy) and Genevieve Wilmer Hendricks (Edwin) who reside in Phoenix, Arizona. Dad loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting, watching sports, his dog Hopi, visiting with family and friends and that gin martini at happy hour. He was never one to turn down a good Lebanese meal. His quick wit and sarcasm was always on point. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and anyone who knew him. We love you Dad. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in the fall of 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.