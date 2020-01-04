|
MARK BUTWINICK Mark Barry Butwinick, 76, passed away on 1/1/2020 in Henderson, Nevada. Mark was born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1943 to Alfred and Bess Butwinick and brother to Elayne, Barbara and Steve. He is survived by his loving wife Carole of over 50 years; sons Eric, Todd (wife Laura), Michael and 6 grandchildren. Mark was larger than life and was loved and respected by those that knew him. He moved to Las Vegas in 1990 and retired from Walker Furniture after 27 years. He was an avid golfer and bowler achieving a tournament hole-in-one and many 700 and 800 series bowling awards. In lieu of flowers his family requests donation be sent to or ASPCA. Services will be held on Sunday, January 5th at 1:30pm at Congregation Ner Tamid on Valle Verde in Henderson.