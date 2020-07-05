1/1
MARK E. FEHRINGER
1968 - 2020
MARK E FEHRINGER Mark Edward Fehringer, 52, of Las Vegas, passed away on 5/27/2020 following a brief illness. Beloved son of Jean Fehringer & Kenneth (MaryAnn) Fehringer. Mark is survived by Daughter Kaila and Son Gavin Fehringer. Brother of Kimberly (Robert) Schroder. Uncle to Lindsay Schroder Caron, Lauren and Eric Schroder. Great Uncle to Liam Schroder. Nephew to Deborah Natalizia. Mark was born in Cheektowaga NY on 01/05/1968 and attended Maryvale High School for 1 year. Graduated Valedictorian from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and continued on to receive a bachelor's degree in Psychology from UNLV. Mark excelled in football, baseball, and hockey with hockey being his true love. Mark also served 20 years with the Nevada Highway Patrol and worked in Corporate Security at MGM Resorts. At Mark's request, there will be no services in his passing.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
I was so sad to learn of Marks passing! I have fond memories of him in high school-smart, polite, handsome, good friend of my sons. May he Rest In Peace. Prayers and love to his family!
Barb Fraser
Friend
