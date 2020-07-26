MARK SCHUMACHER Mark Brian Schumacher, was born October 4,1964 in Marshall, Mich. Mark served four years in the U.S. Army and worked as a dedicated Maintenance Technician, until his health prevented his continuance. Mark is survived by his parents, John and Mary Schumacher; two children, Jacob and Jackie Schumacher; his siblings, Debra and Pamela Schumacher; and best friend and lover of 15 years, Lillie. His joy in life was attending rock and roll concerts, visiting outdoor activities, working on his '57 Chevy, and going to the speedways with his children. Due to his declining health, he passed away July 17, 2020.





