Mark Vincent Strout, 27, passed away suddenly in Las Vegas on July 10, 2019. A native Nevadan, Mark was a motorcycle enthusiast and an avid Boston Red Sox fan, having experienced the great thrill of being at the final three games of the 2018 World Series to witness his Red Sox win it all. Mark will be forever loved, and will be missed daily by his dad Keith D. Strout, his mom Ann T. Lehtinen, and his siblings Shannon Burger (Cash), Christopher Strout (Britney), Haleigh Grinnell, Hope Grinnell, Tiffani Sharp, Jessica Russell, and Larry Russell. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents H. Vincent Sr. and M. Helen Strout, Martin Lehtinen, and Margaret Sauer. He is also survived by his niece Brooklyn and nephew Ares, and dozens of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also loved and missed by his many friends. Rest in peace our brother. A celebration of life in Mark’s honor is planned for a future date. Donations can be made in Mark’s memory to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (aafa.org).