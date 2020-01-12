|
MARLA MALONE MARTINSEN Marla Malone Martinsen was born October 5, 1954 in Jackson, WY. Marla lived most of her young life in Jackson, she went to Jackson Hole High School where she excelled in all subjects. Her family moved to Lander, WY where she continued her studies and graduated from Lander High School. Marla's love of helping people led her to being a Dispatcher with the Lander Sheriff Department. Later Marla became an EMT then Paramedic at Mercy Ambulance Service in Las Vegas. Marla took an entry level position, but soon achieved her Paramedic status, then added Field Training Officer, Instructor and finally EMS Supervisor. Marla moved from Las Vegas and spent some time in Idaho as a Police Dispatcher. Later Moving to Lander where she met and married Ken Martinsen. Marla and Ken moved back to Vegas and Marla returned to her calling. Back in EMS at Community Ambulance Service in Henderson with people from her old Mercy Ambulance days. Marla truly loved all of her friends, her family and especially her EMT family. Marla passed away November 24, 2019 in Las Vegas Nevada after a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18, at Community Ambulance HQ, 91 Corporate Park D, Henderson NV 89074.