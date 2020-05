MARLENE PERSI Henderson, NV - Marlene Persi passed away suddenly on April 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael & Sue DelFay, in-laws Ernest & Francis Persi, sister in law Cookie Trickey, brother in laws, John Trickey & Richard Gerow. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Ernest R. Persi, sister June Gerow, children Lynn {Mike Friery} Persi, Michael Persi, Ernest {Toni} Persi III, David {Colleen} Persi, Her numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members. Marlene had a zest for life. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Her family, her dogs and her coffee were all she needed.