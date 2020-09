Or Copy this URL to Share

MARLENE PERSI Marlene P. Persi, 83, passed away April 12, 2020. Funeral in memory of her Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10:30am. Led by Father Mugagga, Prince of Peace 5485 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89142.





