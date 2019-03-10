MARLENE SEARLES Marlene Searles, 86, of Henderson, passed away peacefully February 24, 2019. She was born January 24, 1933, in Kenosha, WI. She lived in the Las Vegas and Henderson area for the last 20 years after retiring from Fleming Warehouse as a key punch operator. Marlene had a full life including taking to the road with her husband after purchasing an 18 wheeler and traveling to every state except Maine. Marlene and her husband also ran a farm for years with cattle and horses. She loved shopping, cooking and taking long road trips. Her husband, being a U.S. Navy veteran, resided in many states throughout the years including Wisconsin, Louisiana, Washington, Texas, Oklahoma and California. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, George Searles; stepson, Charles Searles; sister, Jean Kannin; and brother, Michael Newhouse. She is survived by brother, Wayne Newhouse of MN; stepdaughter, April Hollingsworth and her husband, Paul; stepson, Donn Searles of MN; many nieces; nephews; lifelong friend, Janet Loe of Washington; and BFF Brenda Grasso (AKA Thelma) of Henderson. A private service will be planned for family. donations can be made to local VFW. Read More Listen to Obituary