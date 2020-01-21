Home

Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
1934 - 2020
MARLENE RHEA WEINGARTEN Marlene Rhea Weingarten, 85, of Henderson, a retired manager for Margie Bridals, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 peacefully in her home. Marlene was born in Chicago, IL on February 14, 1934 to Rose "Violet: (nee Rosenbaum) and Allen Fordham. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Jerold Fordham; and survived by her husband, Robert "Bob" Weingarten; brother, Stewart Fordham; three sons, Kenneth (Marcy), Jeffrey (Janet), and Randall; and eleven grandchildren. Funeral and burial services will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV. Family requests that memorial donations sent to Pancreatic Cancer Network (www.pancan.org). King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.
