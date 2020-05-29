MARLOW BLAIR WILLIAMS
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARLOW's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARLOW BLAIR WILLIAMS Marlow Blair Williams, 79, a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away May 23, 2020 in Henderson, NV. He was born October 5, 1940 in Cedar City, UT to George Berry and Juanita Davis Williams and lived in Kanarraville with a large and loving family. His family moved to Mesquite, NV in 1942, lived there one year, next to Manganese Ore, then to Henderson in 1944. Marlow was five when his father passed away in 1946, so he was reared by a loving mother and older sister Clara. Marlow excelled in school, an Honor student, lettered in three sports during his Basic High School years, graduated in class of 1959. He attended College of Southern Utah (CSU) on a Football Scholarship for his freshman year, then he transferred to Utah State University. He had many jobs, he was owner of Biological Supply House in Cedar City. He married Karen Davies in 1964, together they had four beautiful children who were the light of his life. They were later divorced. He married Shari House and gained three more children. He was a great father and raised them with the same unconditional love he grew up with. Shari died in 1992 and in 2005 he married Rebecca Lynn Bulloch, he has shown her five children the same love and acceptance. Marlow joined the Ontario, CA Fire Dept. in 1965 where he progressed to Captain and retired with over 30 years of service in 1995 and moved back to Henderson. Marlow loved to travel especially with wife Becky, family and friends. Whether fishing in Alaska, going on cruises, golfing, or pursuing new adventures, and showing compassion to others, he joyfully lived life to the fullest. Marlow has a world of people he loves and who love him. His greatest treasures are his family, extended family and his little dog Willis. Survivors include Marlow's beloved wife Becky Williams, and children, Merideth (Tim) Hartman, of Henderson, Marlow Rees (Tracy) Williams, of Boulder City, Spencer (Ali) Williams, of Reno, Stephanie (Stephen) Aranbasich, of Henderson, Angel Sanders, CA, Jeremy Eagleman, of Henderson, Stephen Williams, ID, Tori (Jim) Park, Brady (Jennifer) Guymon, Jennifer (Jesse) Wood, Clay (Amber) Guymon, Christa (Jed) Nelson all of Cedar City, 29 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and sister Juana Blackburn of Henderson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Shari, three brothers, Preston P. Williams, Park B. Williams and Dallen R. Williams and five sisters, Wetona Williams, Alenna Berry, Avey Bringhurst Gregerson, Clara Littlefield, and Twila Bryner Heit. Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. with Services at 11:00 a.m. at The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 N. Cedar City, UT. Interment will follow services at Kanarraville, UT Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Service
11:00 AM
The Barn at Cedar Meadows
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 28, 2020
I met marlow back in the day when Shari, Brenda , and I would hang out at the onterio house I thought he was the coolest guy ever and so soft spoken and kind rest well my friend.
Steve Alvarez
Friend
May 28, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Holly Howell
May 28, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Trester
May 28, 2020
So sorry for your families loss. Marlow was the glue in your family. The advisor, the friend, the shoulder. He was a great soul and will truly be missed by all he met. Rest In Peace knowing you were one of The Best!!
Brenda & Dave Hartman
Family
May 28, 2020
I want to express how sorry I am for the loss of such a great man. Heaven is lucky to have him. I pray that my family will find comfort in the happy memories with Marlow. Sending All all my love & prayers. My heart, thoughts & prayers are with you especially during this time. Rest in Peace Marlow Williams❤
Tina Raffa-Walterscheid
Family
May 27, 2020
My condolences to Becky and the Williams family. Marlow was A great friend of mine. We had many good times at Basic High School and beyond. Marlow will be missed but never forgotten.
Sonny and Pauline McDoniel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved