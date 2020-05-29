MARLOW BLAIR WILLIAMS Marlow Blair Williams, 79, a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother passed away May 23, 2020 in Henderson, NV. He was born October 5, 1940 in Cedar City, UT to George Berry and Juanita Davis Williams and lived in Kanarraville with a large and loving family. His family moved to Mesquite, NV in 1942, lived there one year, next to Manganese Ore, then to Henderson in 1944. Marlow was five when his father passed away in 1946, so he was reared by a loving mother and older sister Clara. Marlow excelled in school, an Honor student, lettered in three sports during his Basic High School years, graduated in class of 1959. He attended College of Southern Utah (CSU) on a Football Scholarship for his freshman year, then he transferred to Utah State University. He had many jobs, he was owner of Biological Supply House in Cedar City. He married Karen Davies in 1964, together they had four beautiful children who were the light of his life. They were later divorced. He married Shari House and gained three more children. He was a great father and raised them with the same unconditional love he grew up with. Shari died in 1992 and in 2005 he married Rebecca Lynn Bulloch, he has shown her five children the same love and acceptance. Marlow joined the Ontario, CA Fire Dept. in 1965 where he progressed to Captain and retired with over 30 years of service in 1995 and moved back to Henderson. Marlow loved to travel especially with wife Becky, family and friends. Whether fishing in Alaska, going on cruises, golfing, or pursuing new adventures, and showing compassion to others, he joyfully lived life to the fullest. Marlow has a world of people he loves and who love him. His greatest treasures are his family, extended family and his little dog Willis. Survivors include Marlow's beloved wife Becky Williams, and children, Merideth (Tim) Hartman, of Henderson, Marlow Rees (Tracy) Williams, of Boulder City, Spencer (Ali) Williams, of Reno, Stephanie (Stephen) Aranbasich, of Henderson, Angel Sanders, CA, Jeremy Eagleman, of Henderson, Stephen Williams, ID, Tori (Jim) Park, Brady (Jennifer) Guymon, Jennifer (Jesse) Wood, Clay (Amber) Guymon, Christa (Jed) Nelson all of Cedar City, 29 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and sister Juana Blackburn of Henderson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, spouse Shari, three brothers, Preston P. Williams, Park B. Williams and Dallen R. Williams and five sisters, Wetona Williams, Alenna Berry, Avey Bringhurst Gregerson, Clara Littlefield, and Twila Bryner Heit. Visitation will be Monday, June 1, 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. with Services at 11:00 a.m. at The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 N. Cedar City, UT. Interment will follow services at Kanarraville, UT Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 29, 2020.