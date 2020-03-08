|
|
MARLYS MAE SAND Marlys Sand, 89 died peacefully in her sleep February, 28, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends at her home in Henderson, NV. She is survived by children, Jennifer, Marina, and Donna/George J. Chanos, grandchildren David Lutomski, and Alexandra Chanos, sister Lila Gullick. She is preceded in death by her brother Kenwood Sand, and former husbands, George Chanos and George Graziadei. . Visitation will be Mon., March 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., with services following from 10-11 a.m., both at New Song Church, 1291 Cornet St, Henderson, NV 89052. Graveside burial services will follow at 1 p.m. at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.