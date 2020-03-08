Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
New Song Church
1291 Cornet St.
Henderson, NV
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Song Church
1291 Cornet St.
Henderson, NV
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Palm Mortuary
7600 S Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
MARLYS MAE SAND

MARLYS MAE SAND Obituary
MARLYS MAE SAND Marlys Sand, 89 died peacefully in her sleep February, 28, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends at her home in Henderson, NV. She is survived by children, Jennifer, Marina, and Donna/George J. Chanos, grandchildren David Lutomski, and Alexandra Chanos, sister Lila Gullick. She is preceded in death by her brother Kenwood Sand, and former husbands, George Chanos and George Graziadei. . Visitation will be Mon., March 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., with services following from 10-11 a.m., both at New Song Church, 1291 Cornet St, Henderson, NV 89052. Graveside burial services will follow at 1 p.m. at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
