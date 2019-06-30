Home

Marritta Sue Perea

Marritta Sue Perea Obituary
Our beloved mother Marritta Sue Perea passed away May 28th, 2019 in Wake Forest, NC at the age of 74. A long-time Las Vegas resident, successful career woman and most importantly a wonderful mother. She held key positions at Nevada Savings and Loan, Bullock's department store and NV Energy, where she retired in 2014. She valued a strong work inspired many and helped those in need. Mom loved her friends from Madrid High School dearly and cherished time spent at their class reunions. Her legacy will carry on in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving family and sweet puppy Angel. Services will be held Sunday, July 21 in Wake Forest, NC. Donations requested : transitionslifecare.org.
