MARSHALL BORGNA
1937 - 2020
MARSHALL ANGELO BORGNA May 30, 1937 June 12, 2020 Marshall Angelo Borgna, an identical twin, was born in Eureka, Nev., to James and Erma (nee Pieretti) Borgna. Marshall was raised and went to school in Eureka's farming and mining community. After graduating high school, Marshall attended three years of college in Reno, enlisted and served three years in the United States Army, and then returned to Eureka to work for the Nevada Department of Transportation, in the materials and testing division. As he began his career with the NDOT, Marshall married, moved to Las Vegas, and started a family. Marshall had two children during this time, Kimberly and Andrew Borgna. In 1969, Marshall met and married the love of his life, Joyce Churchfield. Marshall and Joyce had a daughter, Lisa Marie, born in 1972. Marshall was a family man who adored his wife and children. NDOT transferred Marshall to Cason City where he worked for 14 years before being transferred back to Las Vegas in 1986, where he settled with his family and continued working until retiring after 38 years of service. The passing of Marshall's parents; his twin brother, Josh; and his daughter, Lisa, preceded him. Marshall is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce; daughter, Kim (Bill); son, Andy (Gigi); grandchildren, Kailen, Haley, Chase, Logan, Roman and Talia; great-grandchildren, Zayden, Locklyn and Lexington; sisters-in-law, Ann Jayo and Laurie Borgna; and nephew, James Borgna. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89107.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church
