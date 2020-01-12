|
|
MARTHA CARTER-TOMAL Mrs. Martha J. Carter-Tomal passed away peacefully Friday, December 27, surrounded by family in Las Vegas. Martha was born in 1943 in San Bernardino, CA, to the late Daisyanna (Stodelle) and Arthur Butts. She graduated from St Bernadine High School in 1961. She married Dr. Anthony Carter of Las Vegas, in 1963, and together they had three children: LizBeth, James and Christopher. Community service was important to Martha. Her outgoing personality and strong leadership skills were evident wherever she served. She was a member of Junior League of Las Vegas and was honored to serve as president. She was instrumental in the growth and development of New Horizons Academy, providing educational assistance to children with learning disabilities. Her pride in Las Vegas history inspired her to lead the charge to have the Beckley Home, the last pioneer home located in downtown Las Vegas, declared a historical building and relocated to the Clark County Museum. Martha was a leading figure in the Las Vegas real estate market and eventually became a mortgage broker. She relocated to Carlsbad, CA where she established her own mortgage consulting firm. She married Robert Tomal in 1992 and they resided in Spring Valley, CA. They enjoyed their boat at the Coronado Yacht Club, where they were members. Martha loved being a part of her high school reunion committee and keeping up with lifelong friends. For the past several years, she helped organize the Ladies Christmas Party held in Las Vegas. She also participated in the Teddy Bear Christmas Project. In San Diego, she was a devout member of Santa Sofia Catholic Church. She loved the theatre and was a member of the Presidents Club at Broadway San Diego. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends, but was adventurous enough to enjoy traveling all over the world and making friends everywhere she went. Martha is survived by her husband Robert Tomal, her children, LizBeth Carter of Las Vegas, James (Janeen) of Tryon, NC, and Christopher Carter of Las Vegas. In addition, she is survived by her step-daughters, Roberta Tomal, Pamela Klaser (Kent), and Allison Crevola (Natalie), along with four grandchildren, Peyton Carter, Giovanna DeChirico, Quinn Carter and Drake Carter, and three stepgrandchildren, Madison Caparis, Sascha Klaser and Cameron Klaser. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thu., Jan. 23, at Our Lady of Las Vegas with a reception at the Summit Club in Sun City immediately following. A second mass will be celebrated at Santa Sofia Catholic Church in Spring Valley, CA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martha's name to the San Diego Zoo.