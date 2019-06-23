Martha Graham Clark of Woodinville, WA passed away June 16, 2019 at Evergreen Hospice in Kirkland, WA. She was born January 10, 1936 in Wichita Falls, TX to Walter Jefferson Graham and Ellvine Emily Kerr. The family moved to Las Vegas in 1940. Martha graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1953 and from the University of Oklahoma in 1957. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She worked at the Nevada Test Site from 1957 to 1959 and married Jack Cavenaugh in 1958. Martha moved to Seattle, WA in 1984 and worked for Hydro West Group until she retired in 1998. Martha is survived by her son, Tracy Cavenaugh (Nancy) of Scottsdale, AZ, her daughter, Lori Cavenaugh Beltz of Woodinville, WA, her granddaughter, Nicole Beltz of Seattle, WA, her grandson, Corbin Beltz of Bellevue, WA, her sister, Patsy Graham Covin of Woodinville, WA and 8 nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of Martha’s life at a future date TBD. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Martha’s memory be made to Evergreen Hospice c/o Evergreen Health Foundation, 12040 NE128th St MS5, Kirkland; WA 98034 Read More Listen to Obituary