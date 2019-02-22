Martha (Marty) Flynn, 80, passed away to meet her Lord on Feb. 11, 2019. She was born in Madison, WI on Jan. 4, 1939, daughter of Ernest Paul Nickel and Lilda Carolina Emberg. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a treasured friend to one and all. During her lifetime she lived and relocated between Wisconsin, California and Las Vegas, NV. Among her notable achievements were 1st Violinist of the Symphony, cheerleader and Song Girl at Washington Union H.S. Centerville (Fremont) CA. She was in numerous church choirs, participated in long distance running, flower arrangements and here in Las Vegas she helped to create and maintain a beautiful backyard floral patio. She enjoyed cooking, pie and cookie making. While in California, she was a member of Niles Congregational Church and later attended the Peace United Church of Christ in Santa Cruz. Upon moving to Las Vegas, she became a member of Mountain View Presbyterian Church in Sun City and was an active member of various church groups including past President of The Vine, a Christian ladies organization. Both Ray and Marty were avid viewers of PBS as well as longtime supporters and attendees of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Marty lived life to the fullest enjoying many travels throughout our great United States and beyond to France, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and other destinations. She is preceded in death by husbands, Hank Sinn and Robert Flynn. She is survived by her loving companion and soul mate of 17 years Ray Weaver and brother David Nickel (Linda) of Caldwell, ID., sister Carol Campana (Rinaldo) of McLean, VA; Children Michael Sinn (Pam), Donald Sinn (Phyllis), grandchildren Jason and Haley Sinn. A Celebration of Life will take place at Mountain View Presbyterian Church on Sat. Feb. 23rd at 1:00 p.m., 8601 Del Webb Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , or Mountain View Presbyterian Church. Read More Listen to Obituary