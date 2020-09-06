Martin "Marty" Sarver, age 51, died unexpectedly on August 25, 2020 in Rancho Mirage, CA. He was born on May 26, 1969 in Honolulu, HI. He lived in Bremerton, WA, Fillmore, CA, and Las Vegas, NV before moving to Indio, CA in 2006. Prior to leaving Las Vegas he was a valet attendant at The Alexis Park Hotel & MGM Grand. He is preceded in death by his father Richard Sarver, paternal grandparents William & Rosemary Sarver and maternal grandparents Dionicio & Josefina Gallegos. He is survived by his wife Debbie and sons Ryan & Matthew of La Quinta, CA; mother Sylvia Sarver of Palm Desert, CA; brother Michael Sarver, sisters Michelle Hein (Jim) and Marcia Sarver, niece Lacey Hein and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 9:30am, at Sacred Heart Church, 43775 Deep Canyon Rd, Palm Desert, CA, 92260,



