Martin Anthony Sarver
1969 - 2020
Martin "Marty" Sarver, age 51, died unexpectedly on August 25, 2020 in Rancho Mirage, CA. He was born on May 26, 1969 in Honolulu, HI. He lived in Bremerton, WA, Fillmore, CA, and Las Vegas, NV before moving to Indio, CA in 2006. Prior to leaving Las Vegas he was a valet attendant at The Alexis Park Hotel & MGM Grand. He is preceded in death by his father Richard Sarver, paternal grandparents William & Rosemary Sarver and maternal grandparents Dionicio & Josefina Gallegos. He is survived by his wife Debbie and sons Ryan & Matthew of La Quinta, CA; mother Sylvia Sarver of Palm Desert, CA; brother Michael Sarver, sisters Michelle Hein (Jim) and Marcia Sarver, niece Lacey Hein and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Services will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 9:30am, at Sacred Heart Church, 43775 Deep Canyon Rd, Palm Desert, CA, 92260,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Service
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
SEP
9
Burial
Coachella Valley Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

September 4, 2020
Marty was so easy-going, funny, and a hard worker. He was thoughtful, kind, respectful and so easy to get along with. He loved his boys, spoke of them often. He was a joy to work with. I will miss him.
LaVerne Rinetti
Coworker
