MARTIN SHAFRON Martin Shafron passed away peacefully June 22, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his two children, Melanie and Jason Shafron; and three grandchildren, Chelsea Turner and Noah and Ezra Shafron; as well as his first wife, the former Iris Weinryb. He graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa with a degree in marketing. He was raised in Paterson, NJ, and for over 35 years, was the owner of Martin Interiors, a furniture and interior design company in Wayne, NJ. He was recognized and honored by many organizations for his devotion to the community and served as President of the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. He was also a past Master of the Masons. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., June 28, in Clifton, NJ. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send memorial donations in his honor to: Reed Academy, 25 Potash Road, Oakland, NJ 07436.