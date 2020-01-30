|
MARVIN FRIBUSH Marvin M Fribush, 77, a 19 year resident of Henderson, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. Marvin was born August 19, 1942. He grew up in Baltimore MD, attended City College high school and graduated from the University of Baltimore. Was a salesman for Parke-Davis Pharmaceuticals in West Virginia, where he met his wife, Dora. They traveled Europe and married in Istanbul Turkey. They moved to Baltimore and he became a stockbroker, which he continued throughout his career, mostly with UBS. He served in the National Guard. Marvin loved football and most sports. He is survived by his daughter, Mara Fribush; sister Arlene (Jay) Burman; and numerous cousins. He is predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Dora Fribush. The funeral will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at noon at Kraft-Sussman Funeral Services, 3975 S. Durango Drive, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV. Contributions in Marvin's memory may be directed to Crohns and Colitis Foundation of America.