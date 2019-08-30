|
MARVIN HORMANN Marvin Albert Hormann, 95, widow of Shirley Hormann, passed away peacefully Aug., 29, 2019 in Lexington, KY. Born Nov. 11, 1923 in Fort Wayne, IN, he was the son of the late Henry and Anna Hormann. Mr. Hormann was a U.S. Army/Air Corp veteran, and a retired aerospace production control analyst. Survivors include a son, Marvin (Donna Fiaschetti) Hormann; three granddaughters, Anna Hormann, Nikki Goodman, Danielle Fiaschetti; and three great grandchildren, Miette Lockamy, Ari Goodman, and Stella Goodman. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother and one sister. Services at a later date in Boulder City, NV. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY handling arrangements.