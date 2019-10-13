|
|
SGM MARVIN L. CLEVELAND U.S. Army, Retired With great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved and treasured Marvin Lewis Cleveland on September 26, 2019. Life let this devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and cherished friend to many, slip through its fingers way too soon. Marvin was born April 25, 1937 in Chickamauga, GA to Dorothy White and Mose Cleveland yet spent the majority of his childhood in the care of his grandparents Cora and Charlie White along with their eleven children which whom he cherished as his own brothers and sisters. Marvin joined the U.S. Army in 1959 where he honorably served this Nation for over 30 years, a highly decorated combat veteran who weathered a tour in Vietnam and achieved the highest enlisted rank a Soldier could attain "Sergeant Major", retiring from Fort Bliss, TX in 1990. During his world travels as a military member he prided himself on setting a sterling example in word, deed and conduct as an American Soldier. A highlight of his travels was, while stationed in Italy, where he met and married a young Italian girl "Rosanna" and started a loving family. Upon his retirement from the Armed Forces, he went on to become a director of a prestigious retirement community in El Paso, TX for the following decade. Marvin officially retired making Las Vegas, his home, loving life with his wife. Marvin earned two College Associate Degrees as well as having a wealth of knowledge from life experience. He was an avid bowler, swimmer and liked a good game of billiards but above all, Marvin enjoyed talking to people and telling of his adventures while in the service "War Stories"! But the overwhelming consensus shared by everyone and anyone who met Marvin was that he was "One of the Good Guys", humble, honest and willing to help where and whenever he could. He will be deeply missed by his: surviving wife Rosanna of 52 years; son Robert and wife Nancy; son Alex and wife Brenda, and his grandchildren; Christina, Brandon, Kiana, Corina, and Kimberly. Also his surviving sister and brothers: Lura and husband Paul; Walter and wife Alice; and Napoleon; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Luciano and Maria Angela and all respective family and friends spread across the world. Marvin has left a truly lasting legacy and he will be Forever Remembered, Eternally Loved, and Endlessly Missed!