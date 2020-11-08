MARVIN STRUSSER It is with profound sadness that the family of Husband, Father and Poppy, Marvin I. Strusser announce his peaceful passing at the age of 92. He was born in NYC, attended Stuyvesant High School and New York University before meeting his beloved wife on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City. He hand-tinted black and white photographs, and she was celebrating her recent engagement with a group of friends. Needless to say, the engagement was off and their future together was sealed. They headed west and settled in Las Vegas to start a family and begin "A New Adventure". He was a proud resident and business owner in Las Vegas for over 60 years. He started an interior design and furnishings retail store in Commercial Center in the 60's before moving to the Boulevard and Meadows Malls. He was an outstanding member of the community supporting the arts and many other heartfelt endeavors that enhanced the quality of life to all around him. He had a reputation for kindness, consideration, humor and an easygoing nature that rubbed off on all those he encountered. His selflessness was a breath of fresh air and his word was gold, traits that we all wish we could possess and pass on to those we love. His dedication and devotion to his family was never ending and his highest priority. He is survived by his lovely and adoring wife of 67 years, Sheila; daughter Alyne; son Alan; grandsons Matthew and Sage; and granddaughter Stella; who will all carry his love and inspiration with them throughout their lives.