MARY ALICE DeRUNTZ WINDISCH Mary "Mae" died unexpectedly October 9, 2019 at the age of 94, after a brief illness. She was the second of nine children born of Helen and Joseph DeRuntz on September 23, 1925 in Granite City, IL. She was predeceased by her sisters Barbara DeRuntz and Helen Messmer and by brothers Jack, Robert, James and Eugene. Two siblings, Lonnie DeRuntz of Granite City, IL and Kevyn Lutton of San Francisco, CA survive her. Son, John predeceased her in 2018. Infant grandson, Jonathan precedes Mae also in death. Two sons, Joseph with wife "Dot" Dorothy, and Robin with wife Linda survives her. Her grandchildren are Campion, Jarrod with wife Nikki; Alicia, Andrew with wife Gillian, Steven with wife Laura; Blake, Holly and Mya, Benjamin with wife Renee; Samuel with wife Sally and great-grandchildren Elvis, Aubrie and Nolan. Her first and entire work life was as an employee of the Civil Service arm of the Military. Her first assignment was in Okinawa during the 1940s. It was there where she also raised 3 sons. Mae was always to be found wherever there was a major conflagration including Viet Nam and several other postings throughout the globe. All through her career she was highly respected and appreciated by the military personnel for whom she worked. Upon her retirement she indulged her love of her family of origin by re-connecting with an unmarried Sister and Brother and elderly Aunt bringing them all with her to Las Vegas where she set up a happy household until with time each of them passed on. She never missed occasional large gatherings of extended family in the Midwest. After moving to a smaller apartment Mae remained close to several nieces and nephews. They will not forget her affection and generosity. Mae was an active Member of a Special prayer group, "Lectio "for many years. She was a member of the Women of St. Joseph since its inception doing many charitable and supportive works for her community. She was a member of the Catholic War Vets who assembled at Our Lady of Wisdom Church for many years. They had the opportunity to do much for the Vets in Las Vegas and all around. Ann and Jim Young were blessed to have Mae as their family for many years as a friend, confident and mom figure. She was there always to be of help to them with prayer and concern through much sickness and joys. Mae was known to many as an "Angel of Mercy" through our parishes here in Las Vegas as all were her brothers and sisters in Christ and she was there for so many lives it is hard to know all she touched. She had the privilege of going home to the Lord in great peace and was always ready for His Call. At her wishes, please, in lieu of flowers donate to St. John Neumann Building Fund, St. Joseph HOM Building fund, Our Lady of Wisdom Building Fund, Catholic Charities and Neumann Center Building fund for College Students at UNLV. Her viewing will take place on Sun., Nov. 17, at Palm Mortuary on Oakey and Jones from 3 to 7PM with a Rosary at 5:30 PM. Her funeral Mass will be Mon., Nov. 18, and will take place at St. Joseph HOM Roman Catholic Church at 7260 W. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89117 at 10 AM with a lunch to follow in the Catholic Center.