Mary Alice Esparza, 77, was born May 2, 1943, in Flagstaff, Arizona and deceased on May 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas, Nevada.



She passed away, peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones. She is survived by her children: Ronald Esparza, Kerry Esparza, Lois Esparza, and Ramona Esparza-Stoffregan; daughter-in-law, Estifania Esparza, and son-in-law, Shane Stoffregan. Grandchildren: Geno Esparza and Ileen Esparza. Siblings: sister, Francis Osegueda, and brother, Rupert Osegueda. She is also survived by extended family and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Esparza.



Mary Alice Esparza was a devoted wife and such a dedicated mother to her children and grandchildren. She was a consummate public servant who worked in the Clark County School District for over 30 years. No services scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store