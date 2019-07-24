MARY ANN KENNINGTON Mary Ann (nee Pacini) Kennington, 65, passed away July 19, 2019 after an almost two-year battle with cancer. Mary Ann was a long-time resident of Las Vegas, but also enjoyed homes in both Castle Rock, Colo. and Coronado, Calif. after marrying Bruce E. Moore in 2011. Originally from Lewistown, Pa., Mary Ann went on to live in Maine, Florida, and Virginia prior to establishing an over-40-year residency in Las Vegas. She held the honor of being the youngest person inducted into the Honor Society during her initial education in Pennsylvania, then went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Christopher Newport University in Virginia and completed her education with a MBA from UNLV. Mary Ann was a multi-talented business woman who served 30 years as legal administrator for the prestigious Las Vegas-based law firm of Lionel, Sawyer & Collins Ltd. She retired as their Executive Director in April 2011. Most especially, Mary Ann will be remembered for her infectious smile, generosity to friends in need, perpetual optimism, sincere love of animals, and, finally, for her brilliant mind. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (nee Henry) and John Pacini of Lewistown. Surviving Mary Ann are husband, Bruce E. Moore of Castle Rock; her twin brother, John A. Pacini, of Largo, Fla.; her sister, Virginia (Pacini) Krepps of Milroy, Pa.; and her cousin, Ruth (Pacini) Holt of Atlanta. Also mourning her loss are close friends Linda B. Riegle, Kathleen J. England and Carrol A. Marquis who tenderly cared for Mary Ann during her final hospitalizations. At Mary Ann's request, there will be no funeral services. However, friends may leave condolences by signing the guestbook at www.kraftsussman.com the website for Kraft-Sussman, which is handling the arrangements for her cremation. For those wishing to make a donation in Mary Ann's honor, her favorite charity was Child Fund International www.childfund.org, but she was also a strong supporter of Best Friends Animal Society www.bestfriends.org.