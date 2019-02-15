Resources More Obituaries for MARY YORKE Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? MARY ANN YORKE

MARY ANN YORKE Mary Ann Yorke, 61, passed away January 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born February 3, 1957, in Plattsburgh, NY, to Albert Yorke, Jr. and Connie Yorke. She began working for the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 1981, and at the time she told her sister she could never work for a newspaper. Ironically, she ended up spending 36 years with the R-J, the last 16 of those years being spent at the front desk of the Pahrump Valley Times. She was loved by everyone at the Times office and brightened many a customer's day with her smile and her friendly, outgoing personality. She finally retired in 2017 and had plans to travel and simply enjoy life. She had a zest for life and a capacity for happiness not normally seen these days. She loved her Honda Rebel motorcycle and had attended the River Run in Laughlin for 20 years straight and had plans to go again with her longtime best friend, Carmen. She dearly loved her bearded dragons and had an affinity toward any wayward animal that crossed her path. She was predeceased by her mother, Connie Yorke; brother, Gary; and sister, Nancy. She is survived by her son, Jason; grandchildren, Ronin and Sonja; father, Albert Yorke, of Boulder City; brother, Marty Yorke, of Las Vegas; sisters, Debbie, Patricia, and Joanne; as well as many friends and her PV Times family. A celebration of her life will be at 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 23, at Sullivan's Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., Pahrump, NV 89060. Cards and donations to help with funeral expenses for her son and grandson will be appreciated and can be left at the Pahrump Valley Times office. Mary Ann would love it if you would take the money you would have spent for flowers and come have a final drink in her honor. In her words, "I'll be smiling in Heaven (I hope!) I love you all!"