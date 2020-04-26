Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Little
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beth Little


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Beth Little Obituary
Mary Beth Little, 73, passed peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. She was born June 22, 1946 in Albuquerque, NM to Leonard John and Dorothy Anne (Erstad) Yelinek. She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Schauer; son in law, Bob; grandchildren Savannah Schauer and Evan Schauer; sister, Marlyss "Mitzi" Gramly (Colorado); brother, Leonard Yelinek; and her beloved dogs Sadie and Lulu. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jayne Vollmer and brother, Robert "Bob" Yelinek. Mary Beth attended Bishop Gorman High School and graduated from Hattiesburg High School ('64). She then attended University of Southern Mississippi. She and her brother Bob owned The Elf Shelf toy store in LV. She worked at LazyBoy for many years before retiring. Please visit https://www.cappadonafh.com/obituary/Mary-Little for the full obituary. Services will be held in June, 2020,
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -