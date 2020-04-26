|
Mary Beth Little, 73, passed peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. She was born June 22, 1946 in Albuquerque, NM to Leonard John and Dorothy Anne (Erstad) Yelinek. She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Schauer; son in law, Bob; grandchildren Savannah Schauer and Evan Schauer; sister, Marlyss "Mitzi" Gramly (Colorado); brother, Leonard Yelinek; and her beloved dogs Sadie and Lulu. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jayne Vollmer and brother, Robert "Bob" Yelinek. Mary Beth attended Bishop Gorman High School and graduated from Hattiesburg High School ('64). She then attended University of Southern Mississippi. She and her brother Bob owned The Elf Shelf toy store in LV. She worked at LazyBoy for many years before retiring. Please visit https://www.cappadonafh.com/obituary/Mary-Little for the full obituary. Services will be held in June, 2020,