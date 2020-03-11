|
|
MARY BOCHANIS Mary Bochanis, beloved mother, grandmother, artist, teacher and a woman dedicated to her family and her faith, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8. She was 95 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Dr. Theodore "Ted" Bochanis and her big brother John Josephs of Bronx, NY and is survived by her four "boys", George (Enid) of Henderson, Nevada, John (Megan) from Fairfield, Connecticut, Jordan, also from Fairfield and Dean (Shirlee) from Westbrook, Connecticut. She will be missed for all of the constant love, attention and devotion she gave her 12 grandchildren; Athena, Theo, Aris, Nicholas, Gus, Angelo, Myles, Natalie, Alexandra, Adara, Alana and Dimitri. What helped define the "Greatest Generation" was the strength and determination of the women of that era and Mary was a shining example. Born in Manhattan, she grew up during the Great Depression in Queens, NY. During WWII, she and her mother and brother moved to Bridgeport to find work supporting the war effort. Mary put her artistic skills to use, working in the airbrushing/retouching department of a defense company there. It was in Bridgeport where she met her husband and love of her life, Ted and where they raised their 4 sons. Her kitchen acted as the center of the Holidays for 3 generations of family and friends. Besides being a full-time involved mother for her sons, who needed every second of her guidance, and an excellent cook who had a library of wonderful recipes, Mary was an accomplished oil and watercolor artist and teacher. She studied at the Arts Student League in New York City and at the Silvermine School of Art. She won numerous show awards including the Connecticut Watercolor Society, The Brush & Palette Club, the New Haven Paint & Clay Club and the Maxine Smith Watercolor Prize Award. She was honored by the Town of Fairfield for her work by being given a street banner which recognized prominent local artists. Her works were also used on magazine covers and greeting cards. She taught art classes at her home "studio" for over 20 years where her many students were treated as family. Mary was an inspirational, proud and strong Greek woman and was a faithful and long-time member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Bridgeport. She was extremely proud of her children and especially her grandchildren and was a constant source of love, friendship and good common-sense advice for everyone she knew. She will be missed. The services for Mary's repose will take place at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4070 Park Ave., Bridgeport, Conn. The viewing will be on Saturday, March 14 with the viewing at 9am with the Trisagion service at 10am. Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport, (203) 371.1966, is handling the services. For online condolences and memorial tributes visit commercehillfh.com.