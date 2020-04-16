|
MARY CATHERINE (KATE) GRIFFIS February 25, 1929 to April 12, 2020 Kate Griffis, 91, was a 44-year resident of Las Vegas. Born in Muncie, Indiana she attended Ball State University and Ohio State University. She met and married her husband Robert (Bob) Griffis (dec.) in Muncie, and moved to the Space Coast area of Florida where they settled with 3 children for a period of 15 years. A job transfer brought Kate and family out west to Las Vegas where they settled in permanently. Kate was employed by the Western Emporium at Samstown for 11 years. She loved being with her grandchildren and most recently her great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and family. She also had a love for the local slot machines, which she played regularly and was so upset when the casinos closed last month. Kate is preceded in death by her husband Robert and son David. She is survived by her Brother James Bauer; Children Jerry (Pam), Sally (Kent), and daughter-in-law Dawn; Grandchildren Kris, Sarah, Kim, Danielle and Max; and Great Grandchildren Parker and Landon.