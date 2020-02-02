|
MARY ELEANOR BLUE Mary Eleanor Blue, 97 passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in Las Vegas. Eleanor was born in Washington, Ind. in 1922 to parents, Gertrude and Adney Morton. After graduating high school, she danced professionally, performing tap routines. It was during this time that she met and married Earl Blue, a musician on one of the tours. They married in 1941. In 1955, they settled in Las Vegas where they raised their three daughters. After years of being a stay-at-home-mom, Eleanor returned to the workforce in 1975 where she excelled in retail, selling designer handbags at Joseph Magnin, then at Saks Fifth Avenue where she retired in 1990 after 10 years. Retirement allowed her to follow her passion for dancing. She joined the "Silver Belles," a group of senior women who performed tap routines at nursing and assisted living facilities and other venues. She loved dancing again and made lasting friendships with the other dancers. She was 80 when back problems caused her to finally hang up her dancing shoes. Our mother was a very special woman who was known for her beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed and we are so fortunate that she was our Mom. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Spector (husband, Artie Spector), Linda Laub and Barbara Blue; grandson, Todd Spector (wife, Emily); and great-granddaughters Zoey and Lucy Spector. A special thanks to the loving caregivers and hospice angels who took excellent care of her. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held at Palm Eastern Mortuary at a later date.