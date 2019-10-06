|
MARY ELIZABETH "BETTY" BECKER Sept. 6, 1922- Sept. 25, 2019 Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Weddington Becker passed away surrounded by family and friends at the age of 97, she lived in Las Vegas for 25 years. She was born to Bess and Fred Weddington in North Hollywood. Daughter of the first Sheriff of Lankershim Township now known as North Hollywood. Betty attended Marlborough school for girls graduating in 1939. Betty attended University of Southern California where she was an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Betty's lifelong friends were her sorority sisters that met once a month for over 60 years. At USC she met the love of her life Ernie Becker. The two were married and started their family. They raised their boys in Los Angeles where Betty was involved in many philanthropic activities. Mainly USC athletic fundraising. Betty and Ernie established the first endowed position for football in the early 1980s. This type of fundraising for athletics was emulated throughout the country. Betty was an award-winning needle pointer, winning the golden thimble in many contests in Los Angeles. She was a proud member of the Simple Stitch and Toluca Guild. When Betty moved to Las Vegas she never lost focus of USC football but she began including UNLV as well. The Ernie Becker practice facility was her idea to honor her late husband at the time. UNLV, USC, National Homebuilders, and Republican events were all close to her heart. She enjoyed attending all of these events, especially with her family. Betty had a passion for art, her love and creativity for needlepoint was enjoyed by many. After taking art classes in Las Vegas she expanded her abilities. Her artwork became the pride of her collection. Many of them featuring her family in photographs or drawings. Betty was predeceased by her husband Ernie Becker III; and grandson, Barry Becker Jr. She is survived by three sons, Barry and Sue Becker, Randy Becker and Bruce Becker; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. The family will have a private ceremony in the Hollywood cemetery, where Betty will be laid to rest with her Weddington family.