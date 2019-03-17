|
|
MARY ELIZABETH BETTY MILLER Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Miller, 89, passed away March 3, 2019. Betty was born August 28, 1929, as Mary Elizabeth Wray in Deadwood, South Dakota. She met Richard Miller while working at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City. Betty and Richard were married 63 years until his passing in 2016. They had two sons, Patrick and Stephan and a daughter, Vicki. The family moved to Iron Mountain, Michigan where they lived for over 30 years before heading west to Las Vegas. Over the years, Betty held jobs at various businesses including the Bingo Palace (now Palace Station) and a cleaning supply company called Total Systems. She retired in 2009 as an insurance administrator for the Village East Drugstore. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her oldest son, Pat; grandson, Justin Miller; and older sister, Rose. She is survived by her son, Stephan (Peggy); daughter, Vicki (Gary Boyd); daughter-in-law, Lani Miller; grandchildren, Heidi (Miller) Sauer (Matt), Allyson Boyd, Lindsay (Miller) Stine (Randy), Jeremy Miller (Katie), Jared Boyd and Sarah Boyd; and great-grandchildren, Aurora Sauer and Henry Stine. The family had a private memorial service in Las Vegas. No other services scheduled.