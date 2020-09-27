MARY F. WOOD Mary F. Wood passed away peacefully on August 15th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 01, 1927 in Calumet, OK. She was a 45 year resident of Las Vegas, NV. Mary was a member of the local Teamsters Union and worked as a Front Desk Clerk/Cashier at the former Maxim Hotel & Casino until her retirement. She loved her job and coworkers. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and sisters-in-law, a daughter and two sons. She is survived by her eldest son, Stephen R. Wood, (Caroline) of Seminole, OK, sisters Birdie Hendrickson and Bea Aikins, both of Las Vegas, and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Mary loved her family and pets. She was known for her resilience and kind heart. She will be greatly missed. Memorial gifts may be made to ASPCA, American Cancer Society
, or Nathan Adelson Hospice. Services will be held at a later date in El Reno, OK.