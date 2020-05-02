Mary "Grace" Guffy, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Salisbury, North Carolina on January 27, 1926 to Walter Lee and Willie Brown. She married George H. "Dick" Guffy on May 11, 1946 and had two daughters. She was a small business owner running retail stores until her retirement. She was also an avid golf fan and volunteered her time with the Las Vegas Founders Club. Grace loved her flowers especially her roses. She was preceded in death by her husband George, daughter Carol Busch, grandson Larry Busch, brothers Buster Brown, Charlie Brown, Harry Brown, and Bill Brown, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is survived by daughter Sue Guffy, son-in-law Keith Busch, grand-daughter Staci Anderson (Travis), great-grandson Taylor Busch, sisters Ann Kesler, Dot Eller, and Beckie Burrows, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Grace will be missed dearly, but her love and the legacy she bestowed upon us will be forever with us. Services previously held.



