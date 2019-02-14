|
Mary entered into Heaven's gates on 2-6-19. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband Russell Hood, son Jessie Salbato, daughter Rochelle DesVaux and granddaughter Trisha Celano. She is survived by son Harold Hood and wife Cathy, daughter Sonja Curtis and husband Alan, daughter in law Susan Salbato, sister Connie Quigley and brothers John and Joe Centeno. She had 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren. She had an unwaviering faith in God. Favorite thing to do was travel to Santa Maria, Ca. to visit family.