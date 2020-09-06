1/1
MARY JACOT
MARY JACOT Mary Jean Lee Jacot was born in San Francisco on 10-5-1931 to Edgar and Ellen Chisolm Lee. The family made their home soon after in Eagle Rock, California. Mary Jean is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Francis and brother Daniel Lee. She is survived by sisters, Christina Lee, Ellen Romine, Alice Turner and husband James; also brother William Lee and wife Georgia. The Jacot's raised their children, Suzanne and Daniel in Boulder City, Nevada. She is also survived by grandchildren Joseph Villareale and Vanessa Brown, husband Darrell Brown, great grandchildren Charlotte and Damon, along with partner of Daniel, Tony McEwing She spent the last 18 years with Bruce Borg in La Canada, California and Las Vegas. Mr. Borg was brother to her best friend in Eagle Rock. They enjoyed travel and cruised throughout the world.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
