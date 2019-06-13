MARY JANE O'ROURKE 1934-2019 Mary Jane Catherine O'Rourke was born in Dubuque, Iowa, to Peter and Adeline LeConte. She was raised on a farm with three brothers and a sister. Mary Jane learned about hard work early in life and never shied from it. In 1956 she married her partner in life, love, work and mischief, Paul O'Rourke. They would raise their family of four and always be ready to supervise the resulting 12 grandchildren. Mary Jane and Paul moved to Las Vegas in 1962. Four years later they would open O'Rourke Plumbing. Together they worked side by side, growing a family, a business and a wonderful life. Mary Jane loved her family fiercely and always put their needs above her own. She was loved by many, feared by some, and respected by all. The family would like to thank Dr. Jim Christensen for his many years of friendship and care for Mary Jane. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Sun., June 16, with services following, both at Palm Eastern, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Please come share a Mary Jane story with Paul and kids. Read More Listen to Obituary