Mary Jones


1964 - 2019
Mary Jones Obituary
Mary Ellen Jones (Bohn/Payne), 54, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away peacefully on September 13th, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada with her two children by her side. Mary was born in Henderson, Nevada on October 1, 1964 to Austin and Lucy Payne, she was the youngest of seven. Mary's passions were art, anything Disney, cooking, baking, being a mother, and being a grandmother. Mary is preceded in death by her brothers; Michael, Timothy, and Kenneth Payne. Mary is survived by her parents Austin and Lucy Payne, her brother Anthony Payne, sisters Kathleen Pitts and Sharon Jochman, her second husband David Jones, her first husband Wade Bohn, her children, Craig Bohn and his wife Silver, Samantha Day and her husband Theron, and her grandsons Crawford Day and Harrison Day. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 13th at The Day Family Home. Cremation Placement Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 14th at Palm Mortuary.

Services will be held 3:00 PM, at The Day Family Home, 702-318-1626 for address, .
