|
|
MARY KELLY Mary Margaret Kelly, 81, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. She was born in Jeffer-sonville, Indiana on April 8, 1938. She married the love of her life, David Kelly, on February 22, 1959. They lived in Phoenix, AZ before relocating to Las Vegas, NV. Mary was an active member of Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to travel, read, embroider and sing in the church choir. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and friends, sharing stories, laughs and meals together. Mary was always willing to give of herself, helping anyone needing a helping hand. She and Dave spent several years doing volunteer work as a way to give back to the community. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Edith Gwin, step-mothers, Hazel Gwin and Viola Gwin, and daughter, Mona Kay Kelly. Mary is survived by her husband, David Kelly; brother, Robert Gwin; sister, Catherine Perkinson; her children, Cliff (Diana) Kelly, Donald Kelly, Bonnie (Jeff) Payson, Debbie Kelly and Steve (Karrie) Kelly; 14 grandkids and 27 great grandkids. Visitation will be held from 6:00 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17th at Palm Mortuary located at 7400 W. Cheyenne. The service is at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18th at Liberty Baptist Church, located at 6501 W. Lake Mead Blvd.