|
|
MARY KERBY Mary Louise Kerby, 90, passed away August 23, 2019 of natural causes. Mary was born in Hamilton, OH to Charles and Dorothy Kerby. Mary received all her schooling in Hamilton. After high school, she worked several jobs before beginning her career as a computer operator at RCA, in Cincinnati. She worked there for many years before moving to Las Vegas in 1971. Mary continued her work as a computer operator at McCarren International Airport, where she worked for the next 20 years. She met many wonderful friends while working there. Mary loved sports and excelled as a softball pitcher. She played many years on a Semi-professional baseball league. She was honored by Hamilton Township by being inducted into their Softball Hall Of Fame in 1987, as an outstanding pitcher. Mary also loved to bowl and golf. Mary traveled extensively with her friend Betty, and other family members. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy Kerby; and three sisters, Francis Ann, Ruth Sibert, (Bill), Evelyn McDaniels, (Edward). She is survived by her brother, Bob Kerby of Hamilton; and nieces and nephews, Jim Sibert (Donna), Jill Melencon (John Henry), Chip Sibert, Robbie Kerby (Amy), Darren Kerby (Heather), and Karen Hendricksen (Craig). She is also survived by her best friend, Betty Wilkey. Arrangements are being made by Serenity Mortuary in St. George, UT.